Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Lujoyce Vandergriff, age 85 of Manchester, will be conducted on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 2 PM, in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Manchester City Cemetery. Mrs. Helen passed away on Wednesday, May 25, at Manchester Health and Rehab after an extended illness.
Mrs. Helen was born on April 7, 1937, to the late Frank Dyer and Julia Lee Ferrell Tennpenny in Stevenson, AL. She was employed for many years as a cafeteria worker, with her last employment at AEDC. Mrs. Helen was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking, working in her flower beds, and traveling.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Vandergriff, and son-in-law, Charlie Rowlett. She is survived by her children, Jay Vandergriff (Charity) of Decherd, Melinda Shores (Jerry) of Manchester, Janie Blanton (Tim) of Woodbury, Amy Rigsby (“Mutton”) of Viola, and Anna Rowlett of Lavergne; grandchildren, Josh Anderson (Sarah), Chris Shores (Meagan), Matthew Shores (Nicole), Thomas Daniel (Keisha), Clint Blanton (Christy), Travis Rigsby (Tara), Andrew Bowen (Hannah); great grandchildren, Macy and Kylie Brown, Layla Shores, Miley Daniel, Carlie and Creek Blanton, Carter and Lauren Rigsby, Riley and Gracie Bowen; nephews, Glenn and Ronnie Randall; special friends, Viva Jernigan, Darby Davis, and Brady Burgess, and a host of friends.
The family of Mrs. Helen wants to thank the nurses and caregivers from Avalon Hospice and Manchester Health & Rehab for the care each one gave their loved one.
