Helen L. Waddle, age 92, died Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma, leaving sorrow and emptiness felt by her family, friends, and neighbors. Helen showed us strength, integrity and faith as she fought her way along life’s path. Born in Henderson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John Walter Britt and Bertha Estelle Wallace Britt. Helen retired after 30 years of service with Automatic Electric in Northlake, Illinois. She moved back to Huron with her husband Odis to be close to her family in Tennessee. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Lee Waddle; sons, Jimmy Waddle and Garry Lee Waddle; brothers, John Roy Britt, Dewey Britt, Charles “Jiggs” Britt, Joe Walter “J.W” Britt, and Robert Melton Britt; sisters, Linnie Mae Milam, Reble Louise Carpino, and Venice Dean Johslin; and son-in-law, Doug Bickers. She is survived by two daughters, Judy Bickers of Tullahoma, and Deborah Ann Waddle of Addison, Illinois; one son, Michael Lee Waddle (Pam) of Villa Park, Illinois; two sisters, Mary Lou Kaiser of Sacramento, California and Doris Meister of Somerville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Daniel DelPrincipe (Angela), Regina Laird (Curtis), Crystal Bonero (Les), Samantha Lump, Morgan Waddle and Lauren Waddle; and seven great grandchildren, Anna, Sophia, Leigha, Kimberly, Kailey, Joseph and Aiden. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington, Tennessee and again on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 from 10:00am-1:00pm. The funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 with Rev. Bobby Beecham officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery in Lexington.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Helen L. Waddle
