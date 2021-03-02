Helen J. Hazel of Murfreesboro passed this life on Saturday, February 27,
2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital at the age of 71. Funeral services
are scheduled on Friday, March 5, at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Coleman Cemetery. The family will receive friends
from 11 AM until the service time.
A native of Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Charles Herrel and
Betty June Brown Thomas. She enjoyed fishing, camping and going on pontoon
rides on Normandy and Tims Ford Lakes. She was also a great cook and
enjoyed dancing.
In addition to her parents, son, Jamie Daniel; daughter, Tammy Daniel and
brothers, Don, Jackie and Dale Thomas.
Mrs. Hazel is survived by husband, Charles Hazel of Murfreesboro; sons,
Troy Daniel (fiancé’, Brenda Boggs) of Murfreesboro, Rocky Hazel (fiancé’,
Tiffany Stanley) of Murfreesboro; daughters, Nancy Hazel of Murfreesboro,
Becky Mangrum (Andrew) of Gladesville, TN and Marie McCoy (Karl) of Chapel
Hill, TN ;brother, Jerry Thomas (Brenda) of Manchester; sisters, Becky
Privett of Manchester and Barbara Sanders(Earl) of Tracy City; twelve
grandchildren; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
