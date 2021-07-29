Mrs. Helen Irene Qualls Hill, age 93, of
Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in
Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Hill was born in Coffee County, TN, to her late parents Clarence
Qualls and Josie Hale. She was a homemaker all her life and loved her
children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much. In addition to
her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Hill;
daughter, Bonnie Harden; several brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Hill is survived by son, Wayne (Judy) Finchum; daughter, Wanda
Finchum; brother, Franklin Qualls; several grandchildren and several great
grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 12:00
noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in
the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery
in Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com