Hazel Frances Smith Bailey, of Tullahoma, peacefully passed this life on
January 3rd, 2022 at the age of 96. She was born on July 12th, 1925 to the
late, Carl and Flossie Smith. Frances was a loving daughter, sister, wife,
mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother.
After being born and raised in Turkey Creek in Moore County, she moved to
Tullahoma and worked at Sterlings before meeting her late husband Joseph
Willard Bailey, Jr.
She volunteered much of her time to helping others. She was a member of
the American Legion Auxiliary Post 43 since 1973 and held various
positions. She was also a member of the Willing Workers Homemakers Club
volunteering her time to various local non-profits and schools.
She attended the First Christian Church for decades, was an active member,
and treasured her Sunday school class – Bob’s Bible Bunch.
She leaves a wonderful legacy of family and tradition. She made deliberate
efforts to be involved in the lives of her grandchildren from teaching them
how to cook, to birthdays, holidays, school events, baptisms, graduations,
and weddings. As a result, their lives are tightly bound both in life and
in death. You could not ask for better Granny.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Joseph Willard Bailey, Jr.; daughter, Patricia Bailey; sister, Mary Helen
McBee; brother, James Albert Smith; nephew, Mike Smith and many close
friends.
She is survived by son, Larry Bailey of Tullahoma; daughter, Nancy
(William) Irby of Tullahoma, TN; grandson, Clay (Susan) Irby of Knoxville,
TN; granddaughter, Blair (Jason) Lewis of Atlanta, GA and three great
grandchildren John Clayton Irby, Reagan Lewis, and Kinsley Lewis.
She is also survived by one sister-in-law Anna Smith Jones and five nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at
Brookdale for their compassionate care and support over the past five years
and to Hospice Compassus for their care and support.
She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev Thomas
Murdock officiating on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 PM. The family has
requested attendees to wear masks in accordance to COVID guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frances’s memory to American
Diabetes Association, First Christian Church, or American Legion Auxiliary
Post 43.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.