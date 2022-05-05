Funeral services for Mrs. Hazel E. Scott, age 85 of Manchester, will be
conducted on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 AM in the Manchester Funeral Home
chapel with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, from 4
– 8 PM and from 8:30 AM on Saturday until time of service at the funeral
home. Mrs. Scott passed away on Wednesday, May 4 at her home with her
family by her side.
Hazel was born on May 7, 1936, in Manchester, TN to the late Charlie
Washington and Lillie Mae Lowery Cornelison. She was a homemaker and a
member of the FCE Home Demonstration Club. Hazel was a member of the
Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ. Hazel was a loving and devoted wife,
mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, Hazel is preceded in death by her loving
husband, Clifton A. Scott, Sr.; sisters, Rosie Alene Harper, Shirley Jones,
and grandson, Jeff Vandagriff. She is survived by her children, Clifton
“Andy” Scott, Jr., Debbie Vandagriff and her husband, Derwin, and Kathy
Scott Birdsong (Ken Birdsong); grandchildren, Jennifer Simmons and her
husband, Neal, Nicolle Scott, Hayden Scott, Rachel Birdsong, and Greyson
Birdsong; brother, Charlie “C.W” Cornelison, Jr. and his wife, Marilyn;
sisters, Barbara Walden and her husband, James, Carolyn Kenney, and Frances
Winton and her husband, Joe; several extended family members and a host of
friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Scott family.