Hazel Anne Kelley of Tullahoma, TN. passed this life on Sunday, November
28, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital at the age of 86. No
services are scheduled.
A native of Jacksonville, FL, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and
Bertha Starling Taft. Mrs. Kelley was raised in Jacksonville, FL and
relocated to South Bend, IN with her husband, John Roy Kelley. Hazel worked
as a Hostess and Waitress at the Morris Inn – University of Notre Dame for
36 years. After retirement, she and her husband relocated to Jacksonville,
FL, Lehigh Acres, FL and then to Tullahoma, TN. In addition to spending
time with her family, Mrs. Kelley enjoyed cooking and completing latch hook
projects.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Michael
Edward Taft and Charlie Taft and grandson, Cory McKee.
Mrs. Kelley is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, John Roy Kelley
of Tullahoma, TN.; sons, Eugene Kelley (Vicky) of Lehigh Acres, FL. and
Patrick Kelley (Teresa) of Tullahoma, TN.; daughter, Elizabeth Kelley of
South Bend, IN; brother, Harry Taft (Lynn) of DeLand, FL; sister, Susie
Nettles (Buddy) of Jacksonville, FL; sister-in-law, Jan Taft of
Jacksonville, FL; nine grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren
plus one on the way.
