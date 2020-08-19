Hassie “Pebbles” M. Merrell of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday,
August 18, 2020 at Centennial Hospital at the age of 56 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Friday, August 21 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Summerfield Cemetery in Monteagle,
TN. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 PM.
Hassie, a native of Monteagle, was the daughter of the late Joe Lannie Hill
Sr. and Josephine Cox Hill. She was a member of Calvary Apostolic Church of
Jesus in Tullahoma and enjoyed being at church. Hassie impacted many
people and was the cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend
to many. She was the definition of “unconditional love”. Hassie loved
being with her family and was always the “life of the party”. She enjoyed
taking unannounced photos of her family and friends but never liked to have
her own picture taken. She also enjoyed cooking and sewing for her
grandchildren. She operated her own beauty shop for several years,
Hassie’s Beauty Shop in Monteagle and was an LPN for many years.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Layne
(Tim Layne); Frieda Layne (Wendell Layne) and Troyce Ann Hill.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Merrell of Tullahoma; sons, Jay
Merrell (Mary Frances) of Tullahoma, Evan Merrell (Casey) of Tracy City and
Brandon Merrell (Megan) of Monteagle; brother, Joe Hill (Dannette) of
Lynchburg; sisters, Patsy Foshee (Ronnie) of Monteagle and Wanda Marsh
(Wilbert) of Estill Springs and grandchildren, Dylan, Lannie, Alice,
Bailey, Josiah, Maisie and Mason Merrell.
Due to COVID-19 the family has requested that anyone attending please
maintain social distancing and wear masks if possible.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.