Mr. Harry James Carman, Jr., age 65, of Manchester, passed from this life suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his residence in Manchester, TN. Harry was born on August 1, 1955, in Keansburg, NJ, the son of the late Harry and Ellen Carman. Harry was a hard worker and very caring. He loved telling jokes, pulling pranks, and making people laugh. He would always donate to the ASPCA, Wounded Warrior Project, and he was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. Harry’s family meant more to him than anything. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Harry is also preceded in death by his son, Harry Carman, III; one brother, Michael Carman. He is survived by his daughter Tabatha Carman-Hernandez (Jennifer); two sisters, Tracy Carman-Thacker and Eileen Carman; one brother, Rodney Carman; three grandchildren, Kennith Wright, Dakota Carman, and Shyann Jones; four nieces, Ellen Thacker, Alexis Carman, Megan Carman, and Kaylee Carman; four nephews, Travis Thacker, Rodney Carman, Jr., Christopher Carman, and Connor Carman.
