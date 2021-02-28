A celebration of life for Ms. Harriett LaVerne Perkins, age 54, of
Manchester will be conducted from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, February
28, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Ms. Perkins passed from this
life suddenly on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her residence in
Manchester, TN.
Harriett was born in Chattanooga, TN on January 19, 1967, the daughter of
James Perkins. She grew up in Warren County and graduated from Warren
County High School. She was a God-fearing woman and a member of Lane
Street Church of Christ. Harriett was a hard worker who loved animals and
had a green thumb. She could make any house a home, and she was an
excellent cook. Harriett was a wonderful friend to many, and she was the
best mother in the world. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother,
grandmother, and sister.
Harriett is preceded in death by one brother, Todd McArthur Perkins. She
is survived by her loving husband of 16 years and lifelong best friend,
Grady Battles; sons, Ishmael James Lamin and Trevor Lynn McArthur Battles
and wife, Christina; daughters, Shawnda Rosay Danielle Wiley and husband,
Gregory Stephen, Jr. and Victoria Lynnette TreVay Battles; grandchildren,
Aliviyah Wiley, Gregory Wiley III, Elijah Wiley, and Niklaus Wiley; special
furbaby, Isaac Lewis Perkins; father, James Perkins.