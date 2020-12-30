Funeral services for Ms. Harriett Diane Petty, age76 of Manchester, will be
conducted on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral
Home chapel with Bro. Dana Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the
Wesley Chapel cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday,
January 1 from 6 – 8 PM at the funeral home and from 11 AM until time of
service on Saturday. Ms. Petty passed away on Tuesday at Bailey Manor in
Manchester.
Ms. Petty was born on December 11, 1944, in Viola, TN to the late Louie
Brown and Doris Mae Stone Fry. She volunteered at the Arts Center in
Manchester and attended the First United Methodist Church in Manchester.
Ms. Petty loved all animals, tame and wild, especially cats. Ms. Petty was
a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Petty is preceded in death by her husband,
James Albert Petty; brothers, Ronald, David and Neil Fry; great
granddaughter, Renli Jo Reynolds. She is survived by her sons, John David
Toliver and his wife, Mary, and Jason Petty and his wife, Hope;
grandchildren, Kaitlin Gevedon, Kali Conner, Krysten Toliver, Kamryn
Toliver, Loralei Petty, and James Petty; great grandchildren, Kylan Conner,
Millie Conner, Landry Gevedon, Baker Reynolds, and Dawson Reynolds; sister,
Sharon Bailey; nieces, Karen Fry, Sharla Hoffman; nephew, Randy Bailey.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bailey Manor for their loving
and compassionate care of their mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests that donations be made to
the Coffee County Humane Society. The family also stresses the wearing of
masks and social distancing during your time at the funeral home.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Petty family.