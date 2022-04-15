Harold Leedy III of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, April 14, 2022
at his residence at the age of 58. No services are scheduled at this time.
Harold, a native of Trenton, New Jersey, was the son of Harold S. Leedy Jr.
of New Jersey and the late Elizabeth Ruth Tilghman Leedy. Mr. Leedy III was
a retired Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed working out, reading about history,
drawing, going to air shows, martial arts and karate. He is preceded in
death by his mother, Elizabeth Ruth Tilghman Leedy.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Sara Leedy of
Rossville, GA; sisters, Shelia Akers of North Carolina and Robin Carney of
Pennsylvania.