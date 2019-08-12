Harold “Hal” Royce Evans Jr. of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday,
August 10, 2019 at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 48. Memorial
Services will be scheduled at a later time.
A native of Manchester he was the son of Harold Royce Evans of Zirconia, NC
and the late, Kathryn Saine Evans. He was an auto diesel mechanic and
enjoyed working on vehicles. As a child he always enjoyed taking things
apart and putting them back together. He loved being outdoors and spending
time with his children.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brother, Chris Evans.
He is survived by his wife, Brandy Evans of Manchester; father, Harold
Royce Evans and his wife, Hyacinth of Zirconia, NC; grandmother, Dolores
Evans Pusl of Tullahoma ; mother and father-in-law, Teresa and Tommy Fults
of Manchester; sons, Brian and Collin; daughters, Corrie, Alyssa, Kassy,
Madison, Sara and Bentleigh and good friends, Shane Saine and Carl Smith,
both of Manchester.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS