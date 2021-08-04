Harald (Harry) Paul Gerhard Ilgner was born in Frankfurt, Germany on March 9th, 1928 and passed away on July 31st, 2021 at his beloved farm in Manchester, Tennessee at the age of 93.
He was preceded in death by father Gerhard Ilgner, mother Kathy M. Schieffer, sister Eleanor Barringer, wife Willene Ilgner and first wife Kornelia Ilgner (mother of all his children). He is survived by his children Ralph Ilgner (Susan) of Lenoir City, TN, Liane Mescher, Arno Ilgner (Jane) of La Vergne, TN, Berny Ilgner (Diane) of Clinton, TN, Mark Ilgner of Manchester, TN, Ariane Roland (Mark) of Sevierville, TN, and 8 grandchildren; Derrick Ilgner, Kristina Lamons, Aaron Ilgner, Ian Ilgner, Devin Roland, Jessica Ilgner, Emma Ilgner and Micah Roland.
After immigrating from Germany and becoming a U.S. citizen, Harry began his career as a machinist in Tullahoma and eventually started his own company, ATG Industrial Distributors. His hobbies included ballroom dancing for which he and his wife Willene won several awards. He was an avid reader, a student of nature, loved sailing, playing German card games with family and gardening on his farm in Manchester.
The family will receive friends at a small private memorial service on September 25th at Old Stone Fort Archaeological Park. We appreciate your understanding for keeping this service private due to COVID concerns. We also appreciate your love for our beloved father.
In lieu of sending flowers, you can donate to St Joseph’s Indian School (give.stjo.org/donate 800-341-2235)
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ilgner family.