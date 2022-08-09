Hannah M. Melton, of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022 in Chattanooga, at the age of 24. Graveside Services are scheduled for 11 AM Friday, August 12, 2022 at Farrar Hill Cemetery in Manchester, TN.
Hannah was the daughter of the late Ricky Webb and Sandra Melton, who survives her. She enjoyed blowing bubbles, playing with playdo and using her imagination.
Hannah is survived by her mother, Sandra Melton; uncles, David Melton (Linda Reynolds), Alan Bentley, Johnny Bentley and Bobby Bentley; aunts; Sharon Schwey, Sherry Streeter and Shirley Raynor and sisters, Amanda and Sherry Webb.
Daves Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.