Gunnar Drew Roepke of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, September 26,
2020 at the age of 27. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, October
2, 2020 at 10 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation with the
family will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:30 PM -8:00 PM.
A native of Manhattan, KS, he was the son of Randy and Sherry Roepke of
Tullahoma. He worked as an aircraft mechanic and flying and working on
aircraft were some of his favorite activities. His favorite song was even
“Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra. He was a gifted musician and taught
himself to play piano and the clarinet. In his youth, he spent many hours
volunteering with Horse Play and helping his grandfather with lawncare at
the Trinity Care Center.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Skylar Ansleigh Roepke; grandmother,
Norma Roepke and grandparents, Noel and Marilyn Nickel.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Camellia Roepke of
Tullahoma; son, O’Connar Roepke; daughter, McKenzie Grace Roepke; brother,
Matthew Roepke (Kayla) of Manhattan, KS; sister, Kellee West of Tullahoma;
grandfather, Ross Roepke of Tullahoma and nieces, Anna Leigh and Lacey West.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Cumberland Heights at
www.cumberlandheights.com/giving/donate/memorial-fund or 800-646-9998.
