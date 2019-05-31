Mr. Gregory Scott Miller, age 52, of Manchester passed from this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Greg was born in Coffee Co., TN to T.J. Miller and Dorothy Mullins Foster. He owned Miller’s Plumbing and Electric and loved being outdoors. Greg was an avid fisher, hunter, and gardener. He was a friend to everyone, and a loving husband, father, son, and brother.
Greg is preceded in death by his father, T.J. Miller; one daughter, Stephanie Miller; father-in-law, Charles Spaulding. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Foster; loving wife of 28 years, Geneva Miller; one son, Matthew Miller; one daughter, Marli Miller; one brother, Terry Miller; one sister, Kim DeBerry; one niece, Taylor DeBerry; one nephew, Terry Lee Miller; mother-in-law, Jean Spaulding; two brothers-in-law, Layne Spaulding (Donna) and Chuck Spaulding.
