Gregory Paul Luna passed away suddenly on Jan. 25, 2022 in Tullahoma, Tenn. after a swift illness. Greg was born on Dec. 2, 1951 in Birmingham, Ala. to Dorothy Brown and Paul Thomas Luna and graduated from Banks High School in 1970. Those who knew him as a kid describe him as an “outstanding football, basketball and track star” who was voted both “most attractive” and “Mr. Banks High” by his classmates. After many scholarship offers, he decided to retire from sports to study at his beloved Auburn University, where he traded athletics for life as an ATO. He kept up with many childhood friends and fraternity brothers, who referred to him as “Tic” (short for Lunatic), until his passing. Greg later obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting from The University of Alabama at Birmingham, then worked as chief financial officer for a healthcare company. In 1978, he met Tullahoma native Jean Housholder through work; they were married at her parents Bill and Doris Housholder’s house the following year before moving out to San Francisco. After four years as CFO for the western division of Hertz in California, Greg and Jeanie moved back east to her hometown of Tullahoma, where Greg went to work for his father-in-law at Housholder Artman, PLLC, the firm Bill founded in 1955. He went on to become managing partner, serving clients big and small across the southeast for 34 years, until a stroke in 2016 forced him into early retirement. Even with limited communication abilities as a byproduct of the stroke, he never forgot a face, a name, a client or his financial history. Greg was a huge part of the success of Tower Community Bank, Citizens Bank & Trust, and the various other entities where he served as a shareholder or board member. Most importantly, he was a father and grandfather. He coached his daughters’ various sporting teams when they were young and never missed a tennis match or basketball or softball game. He fortunately lived long enough to become the favorite of his grandchildren Charlotte, 3, and Mac, 1, who dubbed him “Shasha.” Greg is survived by his wife, Jeanie; his daughters Kristin Luna (Scott van Velsor) and Kari Clarey (Josh); his grandchildren Charlotte and Mac Clarey; his sister Donna Reed (Mike); and many nieces and nephews, each of whom he positively adored. The family asks any donations in Greg’s memory be made to Coffee County 501(c)(3) Redemption Underdog Freedom Fund, redeemdogs.com or 223 Lumley Stand Rd., Manchester, Tenn., 37355.
