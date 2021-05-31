Funeral services for Mr. Grady Thomas Freeze, age 88 of Coffee County, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Freeze passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his residence in Coffee County, TN.
Grady was born in Summitville, TN on March 17, 1933, the son of the late Claude and Ruby Freeze. He was a member of Main Street Church of Christ, and he retired as an electrician from AEDC. Grady enjoyed raising cattle and farming. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and learning about history. He was a loving husband, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Grady is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, JoAnna Freeze; sister, Mary Louise Hobbs (Douglas). He is survived by his three nieces, Claudia Iliff, Stephanie Vincent, and Deanna Hobbs; brother-in-law, Jimmy Partin (Betty); extended other family members.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Freeze family.