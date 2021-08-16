Grady “Gene” E. Haynes passed this life on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his
residence at the age of 50. Services will be Thursday, August 19, 2021 at
12 PM at Daves Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hopper
Cemetery, Laws Hill, Marshall County, TN. The family will receive friends
on Wednesday, August 18 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Grady and Louise Reed
Haynes. He loved horses and worked as a walking horse trainer. He also
enjoyed fishing and working on cars. He was a jokester and enjoyed teasing
everyone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephew, Christopher
Haynes.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Haynes of Manchester; daughters,
Selena Haynes (fiancé, Ricky Nelson) of Manchester, Amanda Hickman of
Manchester, Lisa Hernandez of Shelbyville and Amanda Gallegos of Tullahoma;
brothers, Mike Haynes and Thomas Haynes, both of Shelbyville and Johnny
Vaughn of Arizona; sisters, Bessie Diane Bell (Steven) of Manchester,
Melisha Brown (Clifton) of Shelbyville and Becky Haynes of Arizona;
grandchildren, Miranda, Preston, Ethan, Kristen, Josh, Richard, Austin,
Juana, Andrew, Elena, Zack, Kaeson, Lily and Spencer; great grandchildren,
Blayden, Aalayah, Desalyn, Brayden, Joesyphy, Lillith, Noah, Rod-ryk and
Abigail and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.