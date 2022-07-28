Gordon Lynn Greene passed on from this life on July 26, 2022, at the age of 73. Gordon was born in Shelbyville, Tennessee on July 24, 1949. He is preceded in death by his parents, Azzel and Carolyn Ruth Greene. He is survived by his loving wife, Becky Greene; sister, Carolyn Greene Morris of Florida; son, Shaun (Angie) Greene of Estill Springs; daughter, Jessica (Wesley) Selvy; grandchildren, Austin Harden, Anthon Harden, Estella Selvy, Madison Jarrett, Emma Jarrett and Lillie Trupiano and his service dog and best friend, Duffy. Gordon was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the Army. He was also a local law enforcement officer. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and watching NASCAR. He had a strong faith in the lord. Gordon was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all that knew him. A memorial service is scheduled at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on August 7, 2022 at 3 PM. The family will accept friends from 1 PM until service time.
