Mrs. Gloria Ann Talalmantes, age 69 of Bradyville, TN, was born on February 11, 1952, in Wooster, Ohio. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. Mrs. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents William and Laura Sue Cartwright Sullivan; son, Robert “Bobby” Patterson. She is survived by her loving husband of 30+ years, Juan Jose’ Talamantes; children, Frank Camacho, Jr. (Tina Marquez), April Osife (Dezon Johnson), Angel Talamantes, Jaclyn Talamantes (William Massaquoi), Paulie Talamantes, Caleb Stoneham (Katt Cervantes), Sarah Stoneham; grandchildren, Aneesa and Jaxon Johnson, Angelina and Jonathon Camacho, William and Malcolm Massaquoi, and Riley Stoneham; special nieces, Mikki and Angie Fowler; nephew, Billy Joe Fowler; brother, Tim Sullivan; sisters, Marilee Burris, Sue Sullivan, Phyllis Fowler, and Patty Marcum; several extended family members and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Mrs. Gloria on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 4 – 6 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Talamantes family.