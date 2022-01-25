Graveside services for Mrs. Glera Jean Presley, age 91 of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9:30AM – 11:30AM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Wednesday. Mrs. Presley passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her residence in Manchester.
Glera was born in Cannon County, Tennessee on July 6, 1930, the daughter of the late Joe and Claudia Duke. Glera loved to go shopping, listen to music, and dance. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Rook, and watching Family Feud. Glera spent much of her time at the Senior Citizen’s Center, which she enjoyed. Glera married the love of her life, Vernon, on December 31, 1951. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Glera is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Vernon Presley; son-in-law, Jerry; multiple brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Kim Parsley (Rick), Kat Presley (Larry Duckworth), Karren Chandler (Larry), and Kellie Potter; brother, Windell Duke; sister, Lera Whittemore; grandchildren, Steven Parsley, Scott Parsley (Stephanie), Sara Rivas (Jaime), Cody Chandler (Emily), Casey Chandler, Joshua Potter (Chelsea), Jenna Potter, and Macy Potter; great-grandchildren, Lauren Parsley, Connor Parsley, Maggie Rivas, Hattie Rivas, Sam Rivas, Penny Rivas, and Luke Potter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Glera’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
