Mr. Glenn Thomas “Tom” Avey, age 86, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Avey was born in Dayton, OH, to his late parents Oren Glen Avey and
Edna Mae Hawkins Avey. He served our country in the United States Air Force
during the Vietnam conflict. Mr. Avey was retired from the United States
Postal Service and was a member of the Ezel Lodge #381 as a Mason. In
addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Phyllis
Cromley, David Avey, Mildred Lackey, and Mary Downing.
Mr. Avey is survived by his loving wife, Karen Jernigan Avey; son, Michael
(Amy) Avey; grandchildren, Madeline and Hawkins; brother, Daniel Avey;
several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 12 noon until
2pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral service will be
conducted following the visitation at 2pm in the chapel of Central Funeral
Home with James Colwell officiating. Burial will immediately follow in
Bethany Cemetery near Normandy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Mr. Avey’s memory be
made to the Nashville Rescue Mission.
