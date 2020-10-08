Glenn Hawk, 93, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born June 7, 1927, to Beamon and Gladys Hawk in Guntersville, Alabama. After graduating high school, Glenn joined the United States Army, then, upon completion of his service, attended the University of Alabama. He married Cheri Long Hawk in 1955 and, soon after, moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee, and founded Hawk Hardware and Lumber Company with his brother, John. While Glenn’s career and stature as a pillar of the community was worthwhile in and of itself, his true passions were grounded in the arts. Glenn could play piano by ear, was an avid music lover, and read more books in a month than many do in a lifetime. His was the true definition of a life well lived, as it was lived on his own terms. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Cheri; and survived by his brother, John; sister, Julia; daughter, Sandy (Kim); granddaughter Laura Beth (Matthew); and great-granddaughter, Madeline. In honor of the strong women he leaves behind, and in lieu of flowers, please vote or make a memorial donation to the charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Glenn Hawk
