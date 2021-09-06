Funeral services for Mrs. Glenda Darlene Tuck Reed, age 58 of Manchester, will be conducted at 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Mrs. Reed passed from this life on Friday, September 3, 2021, at St. Thomas – West in Nashville, TN.
Glenda was born in Manchester on July 26, 1963, the daughter of James and Novella Tuck. She was a teacher for many years before becoming a cook. She was a loving and devoted grandmother who loved to play with her grandchildren. Glenda enjoyed crocheting and making baby quilts. During the summer she was always at the ballfields watching or coaching her daughter in softball. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Glenda is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Tuck; grandson, Riley Tuck; brothers, Elmer Swann and Russell Tuck; sister, Sandra Gail Swann. She is survived by her parents, James and Novella Tuck; beloved husband of 4 years, Tim Reed; sons, Casey Reed (Amanda), Curtis Reed, and Harley Tuck; daughters, Marie Reed, Katie Tuck, and Samantha “Sassy” Anderson; brothers, Donnie Tuck and Eric Swann; sisters, Elaine Raby (Jimmy), Shirley Sellers (Terry), and Crystal Rinderknecht (David); ten grandchildren.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tuck/Reed family.