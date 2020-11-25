Glen Edward Trussell of Winchester passed this life on Monday, November 23,
2020 at Southern Tennessee Medical Center at the age of 93. Graveside
services are scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 PM at Memorial
Park Cemetery in Winchester.
A native of Tracy City, he was the son of the late Oscar Clayton and Clara
Cope Trussell. He enjoyed farming, recycling, cooking and listening to
gospel music. He also enjoyed watching western shows and the Grand Old
Opry on TV. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma and
loved going to church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Evyline
Trussell and Lenora Trussell; brother, Dewey Trussell and sisters, Isabella
and Mary Ruth Trussell, Omale Eldridge and Pearline McCullough.
Mr. Trussell is survived by sons, Charles E. Trussell of Estill Springs,
Glen Franklin Trussell of Monteagle and Billy Trussell of Winchester;
daughters, Margie Taylor of Tullahoma and Louise Poff of Winchester;
half-sister, Kay M. Fleming of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Charles
Leon and Marty Edward Trussell, both of Estill Springs and Roy Wayne Poff
of Winchester and four great grandchildren.
