Gladys Bolles Tudor died November 2 at her home in Petersburg, Tennessee at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Joe Tudor, her sister Odelle Bolles Bell, and her parents Jim and Leota Waid Bolles. She is survived by her children, Terry Tudor of Petersburg, Steve (Cathy) Tudor of Lewisburg, and Cathy Tudor Forester of Nashville; her grandchildren, Amy Tudor of Bowling Green, KY, Steven (Jamie) Tudor of Murfreesboro, and Hayley Forester of Nashville; her great-grandchildren, Atley, Ava, and Amelia Tudor of Murfreesboro; her beloved niece, Beth (David) Bell Arnold, great-niece Lauren (Randall) Arnold Thomason, and great-great nephews, Hudson and Luke Thomason, all of Murfreesboro, and extended family of nieces and nephews.
Born on January 10, 1924, Gladys was a lifelong resident of Petersburg and a devoted member of the Petersburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Morgan High School in 1942 and attended Draughon’s Business College in Nashville, where she met Billy Joe Tudor. They were married on January 2, 1943, and came home to Petersburg to raise their family.
Her greatest delight in her life was her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great nephews. She rarely missed a Pee Wee, Little League or school sports game her granddaughter and grandson played in, and she loved going on regular Spring Break trips to the beach with her daughter and granddaughter.
Gladys was very proud of her hometown, and always eager to participate in any activity the town or her church held over the years. Together with her dear friend Vivian Sanders she created the Petersburg Community Library in the 1990s, and she worked three days a week as librarian until finally retiring in 2018 at the age of 94. She was proud to be able to give something back to her hometown, and in the past two years she particularly enjoyed spending time at the new businesses that have joined the library on the once empty square.
She was a skilled quilter, and whenever there was news of an upcoming wedding or a new baby, she would work for weeks to present them with their own unique quilt, stitched and set completely by hand. In the words of Cindy Dunnivan, who calls Gladys her second mother, “Miss Gladys has worn herself out with all that she has done for so many. She needs her rest.”