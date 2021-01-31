Gladys B Spry of Manchester passed this life on Friday, January 29, 2021 at
her residence at the age of 72. No services are scheduled.
A native of Spencer, she was the daughter of the late Timothy Dalt and Lois
Brymer. She enjoyed collecting antiques, fishing and watching old Western
shows and movies on TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Raymond
Lawson and Michael Spry Sr; brothers, Estill and Bobby Brymer and sisters,
Polly Ann Boyd, Beverly Hester and Mae Talley.
She is survived by son, Tim Lawson (Cristy) of Manchester; brothers, Larry
Hugh Brymer of Estill Springs and Andrew Jackson Brymer of McMinnville and
sister, Melanie June Brymer of Grundy County.
