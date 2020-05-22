Gino Harris 5/15/2020

Gino Harris of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the
age of 50. No services are scheduled.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Martin Robert Harris and
the late Marie Uselton. He enjoyed being outdoors, hiking and fishing.
He is survived by daughter, Stefanie Pruitt; brothers, Marty, Mark and
Timothy Harris and sister, Stefanie Smith.
