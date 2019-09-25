Gilbert G. Maries of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, September 22,
2019 at his residence at the age of 76. No services are scheduled.
A native of Erie, PA, he was the son of the late Todor and Mary Sabo Maries.
He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Louis and
Thomas Maries and sisters, Mary Maries and Helen Scalise.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Maries of Tullahoma; sons, Dale Tait of
Danville, IL and Joseph Tait of Yakima, WA; daughter, Lisa Reighn of
Tullahoma; brother, John Maries, Erie, PA; grandchildren, Joshua, Corey,
Patience, Dale Jr., Blake, Chelsea and Tamisha and ten great grandchildren.
