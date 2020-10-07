Georgie Dean Howard of Winchester passed this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Southern Hospital at the age of 81. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5 PM – 7 PM.
Mrs. Howard loved going to church and was a faithful member of the Lighthouse Church of Jesus in Winchester. Her greatest joy was the love she had for her grandkids. Mrs. Howard also enjoyed her favorite meal, which was a burnt hot dog.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis R. Howard; parents, Frank Pate, Kathleen Pate, Irene Barbour; sisters, Catherine Gold, Adele Hill; stepbrothers, Bobby and Bradley Tobbitt; great grandson, Levi Howard.
She is survived by brother, Bobby Pate; half-brother, Steven Pate; step-sister, Carol Ann Taylor; son, Tony (Marlene) Howard; 5 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter.
