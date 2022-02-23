Mrs. Georgie Ann Reed, age 81, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mrs. Reed was born in Franklin Co, TN, to her late parents Charles Allen
Dean and Nancy Katherine Tuck Dean. In addition to her parents, she was
preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Reed; sisters, Irene Uselton,
Audrey Boyuski, and Mary Steward; brothers, Daniel Dean and Willis Dean;
daughter-in-law, Darlene Reed.
Mrs. Reed is survived by sons, Timothy Reed, Allen (Andrea) Reed and Terry
(Melissa) Reed, all of Manchester; grandchildren, Casey, Curt, and Marie
(Sissy) Reed, Brandon and Austin Reed, Blake and Brantley Reed; great
grandchildren, Konnor Reed, Tinzlee Reed, Lydia and Legend Presnell, Josh
Grove, Nahla Myers, Kenzie Reed, and Levis Reed; five nieces.
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from
11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in
the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Paul Elam and Terence Hillsman
officiating. Burial will follow in Elam Cemetery in Coffee County.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com