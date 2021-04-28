George Wallace Dowland was born in Groveton NH on May 26, 1947 and passed
away at the age of 73, on April 14, 2021 in Nashville Tennessee.
George resided in the small town of Lincoln NH for over 40 years. The later
part of George’s life was spent in Manchester TN.
George was a Master Plumber with a small thriving one-man business.
When he was not working he liked to spend any of his extra time riding his
motorcycle on the back roads, discovering new locations and destinations.
George also loved coffee and meeting his friends at the local Dunkin’
Donuts.
George enjoyed watching sports, gathering for a friendly game of poker with
friends and getting ice cream.
While in Tennessee George had a favorite coffee spot where he would meet
with friends.
Walmart was a place where folks would recognize him and make small talk.
Locals enjoyed his company, looked forward to seeing him and nicknaming him
“Santa Claus”.
George was pre-deceased by his father Bernard, mother Gertrude, sister
Louise and brothers Winston, Bernie and Rocky.
He is survived by his sister Victoria, brothers Eddie and
Philip. Also by his three daughters, Teasha Camargo
and her partner Steve Kelley, Shelly Shamberger and Melissa Dowland. Grandsons, Karac and Harry Shamberger, Bly and Kit Gray, and many nieces and nephews.
George will be cremated and his ashes will remain in Tennessee.
Arrangements for his service will be announced. Donations may be made in
George’s memory to a charitable organization of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.