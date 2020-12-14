George S Cox of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at
his residence at the age of 89. Arrangements are incomplete at this time
and will be announced later.
Mr. Cox, a native of Campti, LA, was the son of the late Ambrose and
Virginia Perot Cox. He was a U S Navy veteran, serving during the Korean
conflict. He enjoyed amateur radios and was a member of the Middle
Tennessee Amateur Radio Society. He also enjoyed restoring and working on
old vehicles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Penny
Cox; brothers, Carl, James, John, J C and Earl Cox and sisters, Mary Etta
Williford and Betty Smith.
Mr. Cox is survived by sons, Glenn Robert Cox and his wife, Connie of
Fayetteville, Kevin O Cox of Estill Springs, Brian G Cox and his wife,
Roseanna of Madison, AL and Jason B. Cox and his wife, Andrea of Charlotte,
NC, eight grandchildren and four great great grandchildren with one on the
way.
