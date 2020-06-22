George Phillip Silvertooth, Sr. of Lynchburg passed this life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 62. Mr. Silvertooth was born in Tullahoma to the late Walter Earl “Hoop” and Betty Blackburn Silvertooth. George served his country for 22 years as a member of The United States Navy before retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer. He was the owner of Veteran’s Heating, Air, and Electric, and was an assistant football coach at Moore County High School. In addition to his parents, Mr. Silvertooth is preceded in death by one brother, Robert A. Silvertooth. He is survived by his wife, Kristi Spears Silvertooth; one son, George P. Silvertooth, Jr; three daughters, Brooke Lindsey and her husband Houston, Brandy Brazier and her husband Ryan, and Blair Blackburn; two brothers, Walter D. Silvertooth and his wife Camille, and Patrick E. Silvertooth and his wife, Jackie; one sister, Beth Silvertooth; and five grandchildren, Chloe, Ayden, Jackson, Lucy, and Charlee. Visitation for Mr. Silvertooth will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd from 5:00-7:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A private graveside service with full military honors will take place at a later date. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in George’s memory be made to the Moore County High School Football Program, c/o Moore County High School- 1502 Lynchburg Hwy, Lynchburg, TN 37352. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.