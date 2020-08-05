George Jeter Spears Jr., of Antioch, passed this life on Monday, August 3,
2020 in Manchester at the age of 65. Graveside services are scheduled for
Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Spring Hill Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin
Pike S, Nashville, TN 37216. The family will receive friends on Sunday,
August 9, 2020 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma.
George, a native of Nashville, was the son of the late George Jeter Spears
Sr. and Elsie Timmons Spears. He enjoyed camping, playing golf, fishing
and riding horses. He also enjoyed visiting the casinos and watching the
food network on TV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Susan
Summers.
He is survived by sons, Mike Spears (Rebecca), Donnie Spears (Andrea) and
Eric Reed (Deanna) all of Manchester; daughter, Teresa Reed (Stephanie) of
Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Vanna, Adam and Trevor Spears and Ryan,
Hailey, Jason, Ethan and Rayleigh Reed and two great grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.