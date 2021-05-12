Graveside services for Mr. George Gordon Panter, Jr., age 74, will be conducted on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 2:00PM at Ragsdale Cemetery in Manchester, TN. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until 2:00PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Panter passed from this life on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Lee Memorial Health System in Fort Myers, FL.
George was born in Fayetteville, TN, on February 1, 1947, the son of the late George and Wynnoa Panter. George worked at AEDC for over 32 years, was a Navy veteran, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. George enjoyed flying personal planes and loved watching UT Football. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, George is also preceded in death by his first wife, Francis Panter; broher, Phillip Panter. He is survived by his loving wife, Tanis Panter; son Brian Panter; daughter, Stacy Panter; step-sons, Stephen Bess and Scott Bess; step-daughter, Jodi Barnes; grandchildren, Ethan Panter, Briley Panter, Ayden Panter, Gracie Panter, and Casey Jennings; step-grandchildren, Detira Bess, Emily Bess, and Ethan Bess.
