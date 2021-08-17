George E. Robinson Jr., of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the age of 79. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Robinson loved nature and enjoyed bird watching and fishing. He was fascinated with the Olympics and collected commemorative pins throughout the years. He was also an avid collector of Murano glass.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jean Robinson; wife, Shirley Robinson.
He is survived by his son, George Robinson III; daughter, Rene’ Anderson; sisters, Barbara Cochner and Betsy Barker; beloved friends, Floyd and Jessica English.Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.