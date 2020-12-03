Funeral services for Mr. George David Maxwell, Jr., age 86 years, 5 months,
and 22 days, will be conducted on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11 AM at
Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 AM on the day of
service. Mr. Maxwell passed away on Wednesday at his home after an extended
illness.
Mr. Maxwell was born on June 10, 1934, in Beechgrove, to the late George
David, Sr. and Lula Robinson Maxwell. He served his country in the United
States Army where he was a Paratrooper. Mr. Maxwell was an active member of
the Main Street Church of Christ in Manchester.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Maxwell is preceded in death by his son,
James Neal Maxwell; brothers, Charles and Jimmy Maxwell; and sister, Jenny
Adams. He is survived by his loving wife of 50+ years, Ora Evelyn Guest
Maxwell; two sons, George David Maxwell, III, and Jason Maxwell and his
wife, Natalie; daughters, Sherry “Cookie” Maxwell, and Deborah Guest; eight
grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Whitaker and Shirley Soleman; several
nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Maxwell family.