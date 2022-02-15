George D McDaniel of Shelbyville passed this life on Sunday, February 13,
2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Center in Winchester at the age
of 78. No services are scheduled.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late David and Christine
Carpenter McDaniel. He enjoyed watching wrestling on TV and visiting with
friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, George
McDonald Jr; brother, James McDaniel and sister, Donna Fay McKinnon.
He is survived by three children; brother, Donald McDaniel (Tina) of
Shelbyville and sister, Charlotte Carson (Larry) of Lynchburg.
