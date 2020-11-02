To know Daddy
was to love him. Dad was a kind and gentle soul. He wore many hats: a
protector and a provider to his family, chauffeur in my early years, a
short order cook to his grandbabies, a caregiver to many, a teacher to who
would sit and listen, a brother, an uncle, a husband of 53 years to his
bride (Momma), and a daddy to me and Brad. Most importantly, daddy was a
role model. He was not selfish. He thought of others before himself. Dr
James Dobson once said, “A good father will leave his imprint on his
daughter for the rest of her life.”
Daddy has left an imprint on more lives than just me. If you knew him, you
loved him.
Funeral services for Mr. George “Chick” Willis Lynn, age 75, of Hillsboro,
TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at
Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Winton officiating. Burial will
follow in Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation with the family will
be on Friday evening from 4 PM until 8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Lynn
passed from this life at his residence on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
George was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Roscoe Epps and
Mildred Joyce Willis Lynn. He was a concrete inspector for the State of
Tennessee for 44 years. He was a member of Pelham Church of Christ and
enjoyed gardening, yard work, being a song leader, and was a University of
TN fan.
In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by one
brother, Robert Wayne Lynn; one sister, JoAnn Bain; one brother-in-law,
Chester Buttorff; and one sister-in-law, Nova Lynn. He is survived by his
loving wife of 53 years, Zella Ruth Lynn; one son, Brad (Bobby) Lynn; one
daughter, Holly (Clayton) Crawford; one brother, James Roscoe Lynn; one
sister, Johnnie Marie Buttorff; sister-in-law, Janice Gipson Lynn;
brother-in-law, Ed Bain; grandchildren, Alexandria Lynn, Mcayla Lynn, Wyatt
Crawford, Lane Crawford, Garrett Crawford, and Waylon Crawford; several
nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lynn family.