George Arthur Ruch passed from his earthly constraints into his Heavenly
home surrounded by his loving family on January 25, 2022. Born June 12,
1942 to the late Charles Arthur and Stella Fraley Ruch. Arthur was raised
in the Broadview community and attended Bethel United Methodist Church. He
was self-employed for many years in the building trades, worked for the
Franklin County Highway Department, and then went back to school to get his
teaching certificate, where he taught building trades and cabinet-making at
Franklin County High School for several years. Arthur retired multiple
times from various other positions, but the one he found in his later years
was surely his favorite. He loved growing a garden and with Betty’s (and
some of his grandchildren’s) assistance turned that into a profit-making
venture and ran Ruch’s Produce for his last few years, retiring for good in
August of 2021.
Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Mary Cates and
Martha Starnes, and mother- and father-in-law law James Lewis and Zethel
Short. He is survived by his loving and loyal spouse of 58 years Betty
Short Ruch, his children Art and Stacie Ruch, Holly and Jeremy Davison, his
grandchildren Shelby and Austin Ruch-Teegarden, Tad Ruch, Kassidy Davison
and Cameron Hannah, Kross Davison, Kaydee Jae Davison, and a special
grandchild in Heaven. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and
nephews. A celebration of Arthur’s life will be held Saturday, January 29,
2022 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Winchester, Tennessee at 3:00pm,
with visitation beginning at 1:00pm.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.