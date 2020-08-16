Gene Frank Walter, age 54 of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, August
13, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Nashville after an extended illness. A
celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church in Manchester on
Monday, August 17 at 5 PM. Bro. Brenton Cox will be officiating the service.
Gene was born on August 30, 1965, to the late Eugene Elmer Walter and Linda
Gibson Walter in Anderson, IN. He lived most of his life in Florida, but he
did move to Wisconsin for a time before moving to Manchester. Gene was the
owner of Servpro in Manchester and a member of the First Baptist Church in
Manchester. He loved fishing, camping, and being outdoors.
In addition to his mother, Gene is survived by his children, Shane and
Isaac Walter and Tiffany Simmons and her husband, Dwayne, all of
Manchester; three grandchildren, Kaleb, Dustin, and Danny Simmons; three
sisters, Rose Chandler, Karen Thomas, and Chrissy Tesche; nieces, nephews,
and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Walter family.