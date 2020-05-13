Hillsboro – Mr. Gene D. Myers, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, May
12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Myers was a retired
farmer and carpenter. He was born to Floyd and Elloise Campbell Myers who
preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Judith Wolff Myers; daughters Carol
Givens (John) of Pelham, Diane Blackwell (Joe) of Wartrace; sons Richard
(Karen) of Manchester, Danny (Mary Jane) of Beech Grove, Johnny (Debra)
Myers of Hillsboro, TN.;
Graveside services will be at 12:30, Thursday at Prairie Plains Church of
Christ Cemetery with Brother Billy Robison officiating.