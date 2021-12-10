Funeral services for Mr. Gary Wayne Hamby, age 61 of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the funeral home. Mr. Hamby passed from this life on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee.
Gary was born in Franklin County, Tennessee on October 27, 1960, the son of the late Carl and Ruby Hamby. He worked as a janitor for many years. Gary was a quiet man who enjoyed spending his time outdoors. He loved doing yard work and riding ATV’s. He was a loving and caring son, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Gary is also preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Hamby; sisters, Brenda Hamby and Darlene Stoner. He is survived by his brothers, Bobby Hamby and Scotty Hamby; sister, Sharon Thomas (David); special niece, Angie Thomas; sister-in-law, Debbie Hamby; several other nieces and nephews.
