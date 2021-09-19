Funeral services for Mr. Gary Wayne Bush, age 76, will be conducted at 1:00PM on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Bush officiating. Burial will follow in New Beechgrove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Bush passed from this life on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Nashville, TN.
Gary was born in Cannon County, TN on August 25, 1945, the son of the late Herschel and Mozzelle Bush. He had a love for cars and motorcycles. Gary was a good mechanic, and he could fix anything. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Gary is also preceded in death by his brother, Clyde Bush, sister-in-law, Kathryn Bush. He is survived by his son, Timothy Bush (Holly), grandchildren, Allison Bush and Jacob Bush; nephews, Barry Bush (Anita), Jeffery Bush (Melissa), and Larry Bush (Sherry); niece, Teresa “Sissy” Ensey.
