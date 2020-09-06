Mr. Gary Thomas Freeze Sr., 68, passed away
Saturday September 5, 2020 at his home. He was born in McMinnville,
Tennessee on June 9, 1952 to James Freeze and Elsie Wood Freeze who
preceded him in death along with his sister, Jean Corpe; brother, Nez
Freeze.
He is survived by his son, Gary Freeze; daughter, Jessica Kent;
stepdaughter, Shannon Elliott; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild;
several nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements by Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com