Gary Michael “Mike” Beck

Beck, Gary Michael “Mike” , of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, February 14 th , 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 70. Mr. Beck was born in Tullahoma to the late Leon and Mildred Smith Beck. He served his country proudly during Vietnam in the United States Air Force and later in the National Guard. Mr. Beck also worked as a machinist for ATA and was a member of Highland Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by one son, Marc Beck; one sister, Ruth Ann Whitney; and one brother, Robert “Bobby” Beck. Mr. Beck is survived by his wife, Sherry Beck; and one son, Gary Michael Beck II. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow with Don Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Hoover’s Grove Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3624, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404-0624.