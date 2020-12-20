Gary E. Smith of Fayetteville, passed this life on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the age of 62. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, December 21 at 1:00PM at Stewart Cemetery.
Mr. Smith, a native of Lincoln County, was the son of the late Alton and Hellon Smith. He attended church at Brown Teal Baptist Church and enjoyed reading. Mr. Smith collected old TV show series and especially enjoyed watching his favorite, The Andy Griffith Show. He was fond of the Beatles and an avid Tennessee Titans fan. He had retired after 43 years of service at Amana/Goodman/Daikin Manufacturing in Fayetteville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Smith of Fayetteville; son, Jay Durham (Tracy) of Fayetteville; sister, Barbara Farmer; grandchildren, Jon-Tyler Durham (Bailey) of Fayetteville and John Allen (Elisia) of Fayetteville; great granddaughter, Sophia Allen; special friend, Mark Hudson of Hazel Green, AL; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Lincoln County Public Library.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
